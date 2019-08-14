LEWISTON – Valeda Edwards, 66, of Lewiston, died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019 at the Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April 24, 1953 to Mellon Jr. and Araminta Sawyer of Mechanic Falls.

She had three children, Todd Miller and wife, Tina, Heath Edwards and fiance, Angie, and Nick Gagnon and wife, Nicole Gagnon; eight grandchildren, Dylan and Kyle Edwards, Cadence and Olivia Gagnon, Madysan, Arianna, Evelye and Isabella Miller; and two great-grandchildren, Summer Rosa and Karsyn.

She is predeceased by her mother and father; sister, Sueanna and brother, Archie Sawyer.

We wish to thank the hospice staff who visited her in her home and the staff at Hospice House on Stetson Rd. in Auburn.

She was loved and will be sadly missed by family and friends.

« Previous