Charges
Lewiston
- Richard Rogers, 37, listed as transient, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Russell and College streets.
- Julia Boles, 28, of 11 Friendship Road, Waldoboro, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 12:45 a.m. Wednesday on Walnut Street.
- Kevin Masse, 46, of 496 Sabattus St., on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespass and burglary, 5:18 p.m. Wednesday at 793½ Sabattus St.
Androscoggin County
- Jeffery Dolloff, 62, of 49 Wing St., Lisbon, arrested by Lisbon police on charges of driving while intoxicated, driving with a suspended license and violating conditions of release, 7:11 p.m. Tuesday at 583 Lisbon St.
- Chelsea Vattes, 27, of 27 Marston St., on charges of driving with a suspended license after being declared a habitual offender and violating conditions of release, 3:41 p.m. Wednesday on Scribner Boulevard.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles