LIVERMORE FALLS — The dates and locations for Regional School Unit 73 board meetings are listed below. All meetings begin at 6 p.m.
August 22, 2019 – Elementary School A special district wide meeting will be held to act on the formation of a regional service center pursuant to an Interlocal Agreement for the Western Maine Regional Service Center, as approved by the governing bodies of the parties thereto and the Commissioner of the Department of Education.
September 12, 2019 – Middle School
September 26, 2019 – High School
October 10, 2019 – Primary School
October 24, 2019 – Elementary School
November 14, 2019 – Middle School
December 12, 2019 – High School
January 9, 2020 – Primary School
January 23, 2020 – Elementary School (20/21 Budget books will be distributed)
January 30, 2020 – Middle School (Budget Overview Meeting)
Regular Education Accounts – School Administration, System Administration, Primary School, Elementary School, and Special Services.
February 13, 2020 – High School (Budget Overview Meeting)
Regular Education Accounts – Middle School/Co-Curricular, Transportation, Facilities and Maintenance, High School/Co-Curricular, Debt Service and Other Commitments, all other accounts (including Food Service), and Adult Education
February 27, 2020 – Primary School (Budget Overview Meeting)
Board Review – Revenue session
March 12, 2020 – Elementary School (Budget Overview Meeting)
Board Review – Revenue session
March 19, 2020 – Middle School SNOW DATE for Budget Overview Meetings, if needed
March 26, 2020 – High School Budget vote on established budget warrants
April 9, 2020 – Middle School *District Budget Meeting
April 21, 2020 – District Budget Referendum Vote, held in individual towns
April 23, 2020 – Primary School
May 14, 2020 – Elementary School
May 28, 2020 – Middle School
June 11, 2020 – High School
June 25, 2020 – Primary School
