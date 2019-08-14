LIVERMORE FALLS — The dates and locations for Regional School Unit 73 board meetings are listed below. All meetings begin at 6 p.m.

August 22, 2019 – Elementary School A special district wide meeting will be held to act on the formation of a regional service center pursuant to an Interlocal Agreement for the Western Maine Regional Service Center, as approved by the governing bodies of the parties thereto and the Commissioner of the Department of Education.

September 12, 2019 – Middle School

September 26, 2019 – High School

October 10, 2019 – Primary School

October 24, 2019 – Elementary School

November 14, 2019 – Middle School

December 12, 2019 – High School

January 9, 2020 – Primary School

January 23, 2020 – Elementary School (20/21 Budget books will be distributed)

January 30, 2020 – Middle School (Budget Overview Meeting)

Regular Education Accounts – School Administration, System Administration, Primary School, Elementary School, and Special Services.

February 13, 2020 – High School (Budget Overview Meeting)

Regular Education Accounts – Middle School/Co-Curricular, Transportation, Facilities and Maintenance, High School/Co-Curricular, Debt Service and Other Commitments, all other accounts (including Food Service), and Adult Education

February 27, 2020 – Primary School (Budget Overview Meeting)

Board Review – Revenue session

March 12, 2020 – Elementary School (Budget Overview Meeting)

Board Review – Revenue session

March 19, 2020 – Middle School SNOW DATE for Budget Overview Meetings, if needed

March 26, 2020 – High School Budget vote on established budget warrants

April 9, 2020 – Middle School *District Budget Meeting

April 21, 2020 – District Budget Referendum Vote, held in individual towns

April 23, 2020 – Primary School

May 14, 2020 – Elementary School

May 28, 2020 – Middle School

June 11, 2020 – High School

June 25, 2020 – Primary School

filed under: