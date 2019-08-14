RANGELEY — Oquossoc Day 2019, an all-day event on Saturday, Aug. 17, has as its theme “Hooray for Hollywood.”

Activities kick off with breakfast at 8 a.m. and continue throughout the day with art, craft and antique shows beginning at 10 a.m., lunch and dinner specials, guide boat relay races, decorated boat parade,

wooden boat show, music and activities for the kids.

The Maine Attraction Water Ski Show Team will perform in the cove on Rangeley Lake, with special Oquossoc Day cruises available through Rangeley Region Lake Cruises. Raffle tickets will be on sale throughout the day for chances to win a paddle board.

For a complete schedule of the day’s events, visit the Facebook Page: Oquossoc Day Festival.

