FARMINGTON — Join United Way and community partners as they have a “party with a purpose” on Thursday, Aug. 15. United Way staff and volunteers will work to stuff up to 600 backpacks with necessary school supplies for children in the Greater Franklin County area who may not otherwise have what they need for a successful school year.

The event will be combined with the kick-off for the annual fundraising campaign at Community Partner, LEAP Inc’s new office addition at 313 Farmington Falls Road.

Residents are invited to volunteer, help get the backpacks ready and celebrate the start of a new fundraising campaign. Money raised throughout the year directly supports 17-plus community partners and several initiatives in the local area, including LEAP’s DREAM program, SeniorsPlus Meals on Wheels, community rides through Western Maine Transportation, sliding scale fees at Community Dental, the Hope Fund and more. This year’s campaign theme is “Be a Superhero.”

Festivities and stuffing will be from 3 to 5 p.m., then attendees can attend the Tri-Chamber Barbecue from 5 to 7 p.m. at Wilson Lake Inn in Wilton. The first 100 volunteers will receive a free Live United T-shirt, swag bags and more. There will be wood-fired pizza and locally sourced food. Free refreshments, popsicles and popcorn will be available as well. LEAP will provide tours of their new office facility. The addition allows them, for the first time, to have offices, training facilities and administration in one location.

For more information about the Packs for Progress stuffing and campaign kick-off event, visit www.uwtva.org or visit United Way on Facebook at www.facebook.com/uwtva.

