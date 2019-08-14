Lewiston native placed first in the men’s 800-meter race at the BAM Cork City Sports International Athletes Meet in Ireland on Wednesday.

Harris, who runs for Nike, finished the race in 1 minute, 47.41 seconds, which was 0.42 faster than second-place Spencer Thomas of Great Britain (1:47.83).

Harris, who has been recovering from an injury throughout most of his first full season as a professional runner, has now won two races in a row. He also took first at the Ed Murphey Classic in Memphis, Tennessee, this past Saturday.

Harris’ next race will be Aug. 21 in Dublin. He’s also planning to compete in Belarus on Sept. 9-10.

