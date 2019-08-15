To the Editor:

Each week I read a couple of articles in The Bethel Citizen with great enthusiasm. One is Sara Wright’s “Backyard Reflections.” A couple of weeks ago she talked about frogs and how they are having a tough time surviving in our modern chemical filled world due to their sensitive skin. I wanted your readers to know that there is an organization out of California called “Save the Frogs” that goes around the world teaching people about the plight of frrogs and building wetlands for them. They can be reached at https://www.savethefrogs.com.

I also love James Reddoch’s Mahoosuc Bird Notes and have a Ruby-throated Hummingbird story of my own. There was a Plum tree in my Bolton MA backyard where I hung a Hummingbird feeder every Spring. One year a friend was pruning the tree just when the Hummingbirds returned for their summer visit. These tiny birds immediately began attacking this man who was harming “their” tree. Right to be afraid, James!

Jane Moosbruker

Greenwood

