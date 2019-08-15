This is the United States of America. We hold hands with “all” people and should be working together in this life, not all the hate I am seeing.

In this land, we are “Americans” — not British, Asian, Mexican, Jewish, colored or other labels. We can have different religions and different ways of dressing, etc. We are “all” Americans, which used to make this country so special and people in other countries wanted to come and live here.

Currently, the people are divided, as a community, as a state and as a nation.

Yet, we need each other — all of us working together to make the whole picture of a good, secure and peaceful life.

Where is the love, care and concern for “all” people?

Let us remember the Golden Rule, “Do unto others as you would others do unto you.”

Bev Spofford, Hebron