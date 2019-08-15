I don’t know about you but making dinner during the dog days of summer can be a challenge. I don’t want to do anything to heat up the kitchen with the temperatures climb into the ’80s and approaching 90 degrees. However, I remember how delicious cold pasta salads can be and are simple to make in the morning when it is still cool, refrigerate and serve for dinner.

First thing is the building block, the pasta. Choosing wonderful whole-wheat pasta is a good place to start. Remember half of the grains we eat should be whole-wheat because they provide our body with the fiber, iron and B vitamins we need. I personally like the spiral or bow tie noodles. You want to cook the noodles following directions on the box. After cooked drain and sprinkle with a little olive oil.

Next is where the fun comes in. I like to follow the harvest. Coming into August there is usually an abundance of basil, tomatoes, cucumbers and kale available in the garden or farmers market. Two flavorful salads to make are a Kale Caesar Pasta salad or Pesto Pasta Salad.

Kale Caesar is nice because the Kale holds up to the dressing and doesn’t wilt. This salad only has five things: l lb. pasta, pt. cherry tomatoes, 1 cucumber, 4 oz. Parmesan cheese and store bought Caesar dressing. To spice it up a little I like to roast the tomatoes while I’m cooking the pasta. Roast the tomatoes for 10-15 minutes at 400 degrees. Mix it all together, refrigerate until dinner.

The Pesto Pasta is a little more complicated because you need to make the pesto, but if you double the recipe you can freeze it for later. To make the pesto blend in food processor: 2 cups basil, ½ cup Parmesan cheese, ½ cup olive oil, 3 cloves garlic and (optional 1/3 cup walnuts.) Mix this with pasta and cherry tomatoes and you have a delicious salad. These are just two salads amongst dozens that you can make during these wonderful hot summer days.

Kate Goldberg-Nutrition Education at Healthy Oxford Hills a project of Stephens Memorial Hospital.

