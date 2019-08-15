GREENWOOD — At their Aug. 6 meeting, selectmen decided to set Thursday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. as the date for the fire chief interview. Current Interim Chief Ken Cole said he would be interested in the full time position.

Cole was named Interim Chief on April 26. He has also served as Gilead’s fire chief for 28 years.

The interview will be at the Greenwood Town Office.

Other business

Selectmen discussed updating the names on the Veterans Park Memorial. Resident Al Lake asked if the town would update the names on the memorial.

The names on the memorial are believed to have been last updated in the 1990s.

The resident also wanted to know if the town could build a fence around the memorial, to help deal with snow piling up around it.

The memorial is located near the parking lot at the Local Hub in Greenwood.

Other people had suggested that the town move the memorial to a new location. One possible area was down the road, near the old mill parking lot.

The town owns the property where the memorial currently is.

Highway Foreman Alan Seames provided an update on the Howe Hill Road construction. Seames said paving, which was originally scheduled to start on Friday Aug. 9, will now begin on Monday Aug. 19.

Town Manager Kim Sparks said the guard rails were installed on Howe Hill road on Aug. 12. The guard rails stretch over the culvert section of the road.

Cole said that the fire department is working on a firefighter appreciation plaque for Hugh “Cubby” Swan. Swan is a lifetime member of the department. Swan also served as the department’s chief from 1983-1992.

