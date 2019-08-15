Kasandra Morton of Oxford, left, and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins top cherry pies with lattice crusts August 8 at Valley View Orchard Pies. Morton is one of 25 employees at the Oxford business which recently received a $100,000 Community Block Development Grant. The funds will help with refrigeration, heat and humidity control, and creating two new jobs, said Lisa Dunham, vice president of the company. Collins is chairman of the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Subcommittee, which funds the CDBG program. Dee Menear/Advertiser Democrat