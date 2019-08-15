Sylvia T. Bryant, 27, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, misuse of identification, violating condition of release on July 27, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $300, third charge dismissed.

Nathaniel M. Everett, 21, Farmington, violating condition of release on Sept. 21, 2018, dismissed.

Erik Carlson, 34, Buxton, operating under the influence (alcohol), endangering the welfare of a child, driving to endanger on Aug. 31, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $750, license suspended 30 days.

Dylan McFarland, 25, Kingfield, driving to endanger on Oct. 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Eric J. Provencher, 52, Peabody, Mass., operating under the influence (alcohol), driving to endanger on Aug. 25, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Isaac J. Keen, 38, North Anson, violating condition of release, operating while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 11, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Christine L. Pica-Diaz, 50, Industry, two charges of operating under the influence on Oct. 12, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Angie E. Clark, 39, Wilton, two charges of violating condition of release on Aug. 27, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced 180 days, all suspended, probation 1 year.

Lorie Nickerson, 42, Carthage, operating while license suspended or revoked with prior on Oct. 18, 2018, dismissed.

Travis J. Lambert, 29, Farmington, theft by receiving stolen property, found guilty, fined $150.

Richard Rose, 59, Kingfield, operating under the influence on Oct. 20, 2018, failure to register vehicle and reckless conduct on Oct. 21, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days. Second and third charges dismissed.

Kylea M. Melbourne, 21, Wilton, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Oct. 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Hope E. Norton, 22, Farmington, 2 charges operating under the influence on Sept. 20, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Ryan D. Martin-Dawes, 33, Skowhegan, operating under the influence (drugs or combo), operating while license suspended or revoked, failure to give correct name, address or date of birth on Oct. 25, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Alan Ray William Eaton, 42, Farmington, assault, terrorizing on Oct. 30, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 60 days, admin release, sentence 1 year.

Chad P. Goodhart, 29, Farmington, operating under the influence (drugs or combo) on Oct. 27, 2018, dismissed.

Elisabeth W. Remsen, 57, Coplin Plantation, violating condition of release on Oct. 20, 2018, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Linwood L. Lovejoy, 25, Farmington, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Sept. 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Danielle J. Luker, 31, Farmington, violating condition of release on Oct. 3, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 7 days.

Aspen D. Leblanc, 24, Industry, passing stopped school bus on Sept. 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Veronica C. Larson, 29, Wilton, operating vehicle without license on Sept. 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Raymond R. L’Italien, 54, Jay, burning without permit on Sept. 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Cynthia L. Lambert, 42, Wilton, operating while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 13, 2018, filed.

Jessie Beasley, 23, Wilton, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Nov. 1, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Noah S. Patenaude, 21, Turner, motor vehicle speeding, more than 30 miles per hour over speed limit on Oct. 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $400.

Melissa A. Marble, 35, Wilton, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 13, 2018, filed.

Stephen L. Lancaster II, 42, Wilton, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Nov. 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Ryan M. Derocle, 24, Industry, operating under the influence on Nov. 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Cassie Currier, 32, Temple, operating under the influence on Nov. 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Katrina A. Boulay, 25, Jay, motor vehicle speeding, over 30 miles per hour over speed limit on Nov. 1, 2018, dismissed.

Dana S. Dasilva, 24, Solon, violating protection from abuse order on Nov. 5, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Victoria L. Teele, 26, Lewiston, operating under the influence (alcohol), prior, Nov. 4, 2018, operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions Nov. 3, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced 12 days, license suspended 3 years, second charge found guilty, sentenced 48 hours.

Florian Langhans, 36, Canton, operating vehicle without license, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Nov. 7, 2018, dismissed.

Melanie A. York, 45, Wilton, possession of hypodermic apparatuses, violating condition of release on Nov. 8, 2018, first charge, found guilty, sentenced 72 hours, second charge found guilty, sentenced 72 hours.

Earl J. Phenes, 37, Chesterville, violating condition of release on Nov. 11, 2018, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

James P. Barbioni, 35, East Dixfield, trafficking tobacco in adult correction facility on Nov. 10, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 8 days.

Glendon. F. Ladd, 30, Freeman Township, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, found guilty, fined $650.

Scott R. Quimby, 58, Wilton, operating under the influence (alcohol), prior on Nov. 11, 2018, operating vehicle without license, conditional/restricted license on Nov. 11, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to 90 days all but 15 suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, second charge found guilty, sentenced 72 hours.

Kameron W. Keoskie, 19, Farmington, operating under the influence (drugs or combo) on Nov. 11, 2018, driving to endanger on Nov. 11, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Stephen Souther, 26, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence (alcohol), prior on Nov. 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced 12 days, license suspended three years.

Michael C. Shurtleff, 24, Strong, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Nov. 10, 2018, operating vehicle without license, on Nov. 10, 2018, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Nov. 10, 20187, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $50, license suspended 150 days, third charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Chas L. Harkins, 28, Weld, operating under the influence (alcohol), prior, on Nov. 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $700, fine suspended, sentenced 10 days, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Bertrand R. Therrien, 63, Industry, operating under the influence (alcohol), driving to endanger on Nov. 9, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Jameson M. Ammendolia, 46, Lebanon, operating vehicle without license on Sept. 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Ricky N. Oliver, 52, Jay, assault on Sept. 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Vernon D. Hall, 49, Jay, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, dismissed.

Lauren B. Goldreich, 35, Rockport, motor vehicle speeding, more than 30 miles per hour over speed limit on Oct. 28, 2018, dismissed.

Samuel C. White, 21, Jay, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Sept. 26, 2018, dismissed.

Jessica Ann Poland, 34, Anson, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 21, 2018, filed.

Steven H. Daoust, 51, Solon, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Oct. 1, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Ronald S. Haley, 53, Dixfield, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Sept. 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Andrea G. Savello, 29, Wilton, motor vehicle speeding, over 30 miles per hour over speed limit on Oct. 13, 2018, dismissed.

Sean D. Shields, 32, Cumberland Center, failure to register vehicle on Oct. 5, 2018, filed.

Shane D. Sullivan, 25, Temple, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Oct. 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Michelle Storer, 35, Wilton, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Oct. 5, 2018, dismissed.

Charles D. Jacksonb, 48, Wilton, violating condition of release on Sept. 9, 2018, dismissed.

Timothy C. Hastings, 58, Wilton, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on Sept. 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $300, restitution $500.

Nathaniel E. Kidson, 23, Farmington, operating while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 25, 2018, filed.

Todd Leslie Johnson, 38, Minot, driving to endanger, failure to register vehicle on Sept. 24, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Erica L. Hutchinson, 40, Farmington, failure to register vehicle on Oct. 9, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Sarah Hanson, 29, Avon, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Oct. 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Theodore J. Wallace, 42, Farmington, domestic violence assault, priors, criminal mischief on Nov. 18, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to one year, all but 90 days suspended, probation 2 years, second charge dismissed.

Yussuf A. Adow, 23, Auburn, criminal mischief on Sept. 22, 2018, dismissed.

Levi A. Libby, 30, New Vineyard, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal mischief on June 25, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, restitution $1348, second charge dismissed.

Caleb C. Warren, 20, Avon, attaching false plates on Oct. 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Ryan A. Adley, 29, Wilton, motor vehicle speeding, over 30 miles per hour over speed limit on Oct. 18, 2018, dismissed.

Austin J. Doucette, 17, Chesterville, motor vehicle speeding, more than 30 miles per hour over speed limit on Sept. 19, 2018, dismissed.

Taylor J. Davis, 21, Casco, allowing minor to possess or consume liquor on Oct. 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

April Brann, 42, Dryden, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Oct. 6, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Mark S. Boivin, 26, Bethel, motor vehicle speeding, more than 30 miles per hour over speed limit on Oct. 14, 2018, dismissed.

Travis L. Child, 32, Peru, failure to report on Sept. 28, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

James V. Harris, 36, Wilton, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Oct. 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

David Phillip Fortin Sr., 44, Livermore Falls, theft by deception on Aug. 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $250, restitution $313.

Melanie A. York, 45, Wilton, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Oct. 3, 2018, dismissed.

Gordon M. Webber, 28, Vienna, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Sept. 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Jeremy R. Thorndike, 31, Avon, operating while license suspended or revoked on Oct. 12, 2018, filed.

Stanton M. Yeaton, 43, Strong, harassment by telephone on Oct. 5, 2018, harassment on Oct. 5, 2018, charges dismissed.

Benjamin York, 25, Jay, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Oct. 13, 2018, violating condition of release on Oct. 13 2018, permanently transferred to Superior Court.

Joshua R. Doody, 29, Jay, failure to register vehicle on Oct. 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Michael A. Osborne, 53, Industry, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Nov. 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

David H. Recore, 24, Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Nov. 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Michael R. Russell, 31, Sabattus, domestic violence stalking and violating condition of release on Feb. 5, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced 180 days, all suspended, probation one year, second charge dismissed.

Richard K. Williams, 62, Gardiner, operating under the influence (alcohol) and driving to endanger on Nov. 24, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty.

Brandon A. Whitney, 25, Rangeley, domestic violence assault on Nov. 25, 2018, dismissed.

Charles E. Brewster IV, 38, Livermore Falls, violating condition of release on Nov. 22, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Jeffrey S. Brown Sr., 54, Wilton, violating condition of release on Dec. 1, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Carl S. Hutchinson II, 36, Wilton, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Dec. 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Christine L. Pica Diza, 50, Industry, violating condition of release on Nov. 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Zachary L. Clark, 20, Eustis, operating under the influence (alcohol) and operating vehicle without license – conditional/restrictions on Dec. 1, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed.

Scott W. Osborne, 48, Industry, assault and violating condition of release on Dec.5, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Mathew D. Ferland, 26, Jay, hunting under the influence (over 21) and shooting firearm, bow and arrow or crossbow over way on Oct. 27, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $200.

Joshua A. Beckett, 22, Warren, operating vehicle without license on Nov. 29, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Pamela J. Child, 51, Winthrop, operating while license suspended or revoked, failure to register vehicle on Nov. 19, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $250, second charge dismissed.

Hunter L. Corson, 28, Kingfield, discharge firearm or crossbow near dwelling, shoot firearm, bow and arrow or crossbow over way on Nov. 17, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $300, second charge dismissed.

Heather M. Crocker, 33, Wilton, failure to register vehicle on Oct. 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Emery Haley, 25, Jay, operating vehicle without license, attaching false plates on Nov. 1, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $150, second charge dismissed.

Richard Ladd, 36, Rangeley, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior on Nov. 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Jeffrey W. Lambert Jr., 31, Farmington, assault on Oct. 29, 2018, dismissed.

James J. McBride, 28, Perkins Township, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, shooting from motor vehicle on Nov. 9, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Danny R. Page, 66, Auburn, motor vehicle speeding, more than 30 miles per hour over speed limit on Nov. 7, 2018, dismissed.

Aaron B. Robin, 33, Mexico, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Oct. 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Dustin A. Welch, 16, New Sharon, operating vehicle without license on Oct. 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Robyn Westberry, 36, Auburn, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Nov. 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

Zakary Christopher, 20, Freeman Township, aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs on Nov. 3, 2018, dismissed.

Sean P. Glynn, 30, Wellington, operating under the influence (alcohol), two priors, operating vehicle without license-conditions/restrictions on Nov. 2, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $1100, sentenced 30 days, license suspended six years, registration suspended.

Joshua Phillips Sr., 39, Jay, illegal possession of firearm, fraudulently obtaining license or permit on Oct. 27, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentence 14 days, second charge dismissed.

Alexandra H. McLaughlin, 39, Brighton, Mass., operating under the influence (alcohol) on Oct. 13, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentence 12 days, license suspended 150 days.

Michael A. Osborne, 53, Industry, violating condition of release on Dec. 5, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Leah A. Atwood, 24, Waterville, operating under the influence (alcohol) on Dec. 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Brett A. Jutras, 44, Farmington, assault on an officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on Dec. 12, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

John D. Brann Ward, 36, Phillips, placing bait to entice deer on Nov. 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $200.

Kevin S. Ladd, 49, Strong, placing bait to entice deer on Aug. 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Robert R. Smith, 61, Cumberland Foreside, failure to make oral or written accident report on Oct. 28, 2018, filed.

Shaine D. White, 22, Phillips, placing bait to entice deer on Nov. 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Valerie P. White, 63, Carthage, operating vehicle without license, attaching false plates on Nov. 9, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $150, second charge found guilty fined $150.

Jonathan T. Cummings, 43, Phillips, operating under the influence (drugs or combo), prior, driving to endanger on Dec. 13, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Brody J. Pond, 22, Farmington, violating condition of release on Dec. 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Kyle Goehringer, 32, Hermon, eluding an officer, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, violating condition of release, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 miles per hour over speed limit on Dec. 16, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced two years all but nine months one day suspended, probation two years, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 30 days, fined $500, sentenced 30 days, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced 30 days, fifth charge dismissed.

Scott W. Osborne, 48, Industry, violating condition of release on Dec. 18, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Peter A. Drown Jr., 52, Livermore, burning without permit on Nov. 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Rhonda Cecil, 49, Livermore, attaching false plates on Nov. 1, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Charles E. Brewster IV, 38, Livermore Falls, failure to make oral or written accident report on Oct. 19, 2018, dismissed.

Hope A. Schultz, 31, Jay, endangering the welfare of a child, found guilty, sentenced 364 days, all suspended, admin release sentence 1 year.

Nicholas A. Osgood, 35, Jay, operating under the influence (alcohol) prior, operating vehicle without license-condition/restriction, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident on Nov. 24, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced 10 days, license suspended 3 years, second charge found guilty, sentenced 72 hours, third charge found guilty fined $150.

John A. Collins, 53, Windham, hunting or possess moose during closed season, possessing unregistered moose on Sept. 29, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $1000, restitution $2266.

Hayden A. Collins, 25, Windham, hunting or possess moose during closed season, possessing unregistered moose on Sept. 26, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $1000, restitution $2266.

Joshua Osborne, 38, Farmington, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Dec. 21, 2018, found guilty, fined $600.

Andrew Deering, 32, Jay, terrorizing, reckless conduct, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Dec. 16, 2018, charges dismissed.

Geoffrey R. Conrad, 37, White River Junction, Vt., hunting antlerless deer without permit on Nov. 24, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Creschenda A. Grenier, 27, West Farmington, 2 counts operating under the influence on Dec. 30, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Angie Braley, 38, Livermore Falls, violating condition of release on Nov. 15, 2018, dismissed.

Michael A. Hunter, 24, Farmington, operating under the influence on Jan. 8, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Jason L. Baker, 19, Farmington, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Oct. 13, 2018, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Mary Brown, 43, Wilton, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Jan. 1, 2018, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced 90 days all suspended, probation 1 year.

Roger W. Bubar, 66, Industry, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Nov. 12, 2018, filed.

Briton W. Callahan, 33, Jackson, failure to register vehicle on Nov. 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Alison A. Chicoine Bates, 24, Jay, operating while license suspended or revoked, operating vehicle without license on Dec. 11, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $200.

Edmund N. Duguay, 39, Winthrop, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on Dec. 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Seth Collins, 26, Wilton, failure to register vehicle on Dec. 1, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Frank J. Thompson, 28, Rangeley, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $150, restitution $7.99.

Noah Carleton, 20, Farmington, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate on Dec. 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $150.

