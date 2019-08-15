LEWISTON — The U.S. Green Building Council has announced that promotional products distributor Geiger has been awarded LEED Certification at the Gold level for its Lewiston headquarters.

Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification verifies a construction project has met or exceeded globally recognized green building standards. Companies recognized with this achievement undergo a rigorous third-party commissioning process to verify that the building has achieved its environmental goals.

In 2017, Geiger began the extensive renovation project that completely transformed its headquarters. Of note is a 696-panel solar array which generates 100% of the building’s electricity. Today annual energy usage is less than 40% of what it was prior to construction, due to energy-efficient LED lights, super-insulated walls and ceilings and a natural gas heating system with a 96% efficiency rating.

Geiger is the industry’s only 100% carbon-neutral shipper, paying UPS a fee to offset the carbon used to deliver every shipment from every supplier. It plants trees in the Amazon to offset all paper run through in its company printers.

For those and other efforts, the company was recognized this year by the Maine Institute for Family Owned Business with its Environmental Leadership Award.

