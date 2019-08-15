HARRISON — The Board of Selectmen Thursday, Aug. 8, accepted an updated sign policy that limits use of the sign in front of the town office to town business and non-profit organizations.

The sign will soon be replaced by an electronic sign. By definition, the policy needed to be changed to include the new sign, said Chairman Matthew Frank.

“One of the big issues confronting municipalities today is not only Freedom of Access but also the First Amendment and the right for people to speak,” said Town Manager Tim Pellerin.

Pellerin said other towns had allowed the public to use signs to post messages but ran into issues. In one town, he said, someone wanted to put an inappropriate message on a sign. When it was disallowed, the individual claimed it was a violation of their rights.

“It needs to be protected use,” Pellerin said. “We are not eliminating anyone’s free speech.”

Repetitive advertising of on-going non-profit events or functions will not be allowed.

Related Sign up to get Advertiser Democrat news in your inbox

The board also accepted a quote of $19,500 from Main-Land Development Consultants for a feasibility study of using the current public works site as a location for a new building for the public works department.

The current public works facility is in need of updates and improvements, said Frank. “One of the problems we have is our vehicles are often left out all year,” he said.

It is hard to clean the vehicles properly when they are left in the elements and covered with snow, salt and sand, he added.

The study will look at many factors including location, needs, environment and watershed studies, said Pellerin.

“I want to reiterate, this is a feasibility study and the approval of a plan,” he added. “This simply the development of a plan to move forward. Whether we act on it next year or three years from now, this is the foundation we use. This will give us a more definitive answer to what the solution could be and the cost of a plan.”

In other matters, Pellerin said Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce confirmed a new contract deputy would hopefully be on board by the end of the month. In the meantime, police coverage has been scheduled.

Pellerin also said Dennise Dumont had been hired to fill the executive assistant position.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: