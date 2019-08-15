BETHEL — It was a mid-morning Monday in August, 1969. A crowd of what was estimated at nearly half a million people at one point had thinned out greatly. Many people had to go back to their everyday work lives, or catch a bus or train back to wherever they came from. But for Bethel resident Mark Harrington, the setting was similar to his past three days at Max Yasgur’s 600-acre dairy farm in Bethel, N. Y.

Harrington was standing “in a sea of mud,” and less than 100 feet away on stage stood Jimi Hendrix, the man he had waited all weekend to see. A man who today is regarded as one of the greatest guitar players ever.

“That’s who I went there to see,” Harrington said. “I was standing in six inches of mud. It was soaking wet. All I had was blue jeans and a t-shirt.”

Hendrix played his classics “Fire” and “Foxey Lady” and then surprised the crowd with a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.

“His notes were impeccable,” Harrington said.

Hendrix, a left-handed guitarist, was jamming on his white Fender Stratocaster and dressed in a fringe white and blue outfit. His Marshall amplifiers were in the background, taller than Hendrix himself, according to Harrington.

“I was down below. The stage was about ten feet high,” Harrington said.

Hendrix was the last musician to play at Woodstock. He died unexpectedly exactly 13 months after his memorable performance on Aug. 18.

“I was in shock, everyone was dying,” Harrington said. “Music was a big part of my life, so yeah, it was a huge shock.”

Harrington was referring to a string of musician deaths between 1969-1971. Hendrix and Janis Joplin, the latter who also performed at Woodstock, died 16 days apart from each other.

Hendrix was not the only artist who awed Harrington at Woodstock. When Santana played, they used conga drums. Harrington had never heard conga drums in his life. The band was “full of rhythm,” he said.

He did not see singer Joe Cocker, but heard his gritty voice belt out “with a little help from my friends,” in the distance.

“I heard his voice wailing through the speakers, it was incredible. He was a fantastic singer and he captivated the entire audience ,” Harrington said of Cocker.

He traveled to Woodstock with friends from high school and college. Harrington was 17 at the time, weeks away from his senior year of high school.

Although he attended high school in Stoneham, Mass., he was in the Bethel area for the summer and needed to find a way back there. He hitchhiked to Wilmington, Mass. where he met a friend with a car. From there, they drove to Cambridge to pick up more friends, and after that, it was off to Woodstock.

About 40 miles outside of Bethel, traffic began to slow down immensely. It worsened the closer they got. Less than 10 miles away, they paid $2 to park their car in a field and continued their journey on foot the rest of the way.

“We had to hoof it in,” Harrington said.

He was instantly mesmerized by the scene once he arrived.

“There were people everywhere. I’d never seen so many people in my life,” he said. “All my heroes were there.”

Thousands and thousands of people were scattered about in the “natural amphitheater,” and food was being sold out of tee pee-like structures up on the hill. Harrington believes he had a corn dog, which ended up being his last meal for a while.

The festival included some of rock’s most profound talents, such as Hendrix, Joplin, The Who, The Band, Santana, Jefferson Airplane, The Grateful Dead and many more.

He was lucky to get as close to Hendrix as he did. Some of the other artists he heard were a couple hundred yards away, but the music was still “blaring” he said.

By Sunday, he had lost contact with his friends and had not eaten for two days.

“I was all alone in a crowd of nearly half a million people. I was running on energy, my own life force,” he said with a laugh.

The United States Army flew more food into the event. Harrington said they provided stuff to make potato salad and stews. Anything would have tasted good to him at that point, though.

He also never found his friends throughout the rest of the festival, but did befriend a woman at the show, who he spent some time with.

During the daytime, Harrington’s attire was ideal for the 90 degree heat, but at nighttime, it was a different story. The temperature dipped into the 40s and all he had was a t-shirt.

“I was 17, I did not think about bringing a sweatshirt,” he said.

The weekend was an incredible experience nonetheless, though.

“It was a gigantic, overwhelming, life changing weekend for me.”

When Monday came, he turned to hitchhiking and again, had good luck. In fact, his luck began before he even got a ride.

While walking out on one of the back roads, he heard the sound of a metro van approaching.

“It had that deep rumble of a diesel engine,” he said.

So Harrington looked up and it was the whole Grateful Dead van. He spotted the bands keyboardist Ron “Pigpen” McKernan. Harrington was a “deadhead” so seeing one of the groups members was a big deal.

After seeing the van, Harrington continued to walk for another four to five miles until finding a ride.

“Everyone was picking up everybody,” he said.

Several people Harrington rode with were at Woodstock. He enjoyed sharing his favorite memories of the show with the strangers kind enough to give him a lift.

He hitchhiked almost the entire way home, before his mother picked him up in South Paris. Harrington said she held back her frustration because she knew he had just gone through a “powerful experience.”

Fun facts

Harrington recalled seeing Crosby, Stills and Nash at Woodstock. Neil Young was playing with the three artists, but it was not officially called Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young yet.

According to Harrington, in the Grateful Dead’s history, the band calls their Woodstock performance, one of their “worst shows ever.” The band was getting electrocuted due to all the rain.

Tickets for Woodstock were $18 in advance or $24 at the gate. However, it was eventually announced that the event became free, due to the volume of people.

Harrington spent $18 on the ticket, but did use it until a couple years after Woodstock. In 1972, he used the tickets to get into three Grateful Dead shows at the Music Hall in Boston. He did not have enough money to get tickets for the actual show, so he gave the ticket taker his Woodstock tickets instead.

“I’m sure the guy pocketed the tickets,” Harrington said.

Although he went there to see Hendrix specifically, other acts caught his eye. He said Crosby, Stills, Nash, playing with Neil Young, had a “strong” showing. Harrington called Sly and the Family Stones performance the most energetic.

The weekend long event was originally advertised as a three-day festival, but ended up going into a fourth day.

