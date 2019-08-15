BETHEL — Janet Black AIFD, CFD, PFCI, AAF of Designs by Janet Black AIFD in Bethel, was installed as the vice president of the prestigious American Institute of Floral Designers during the organization’s 2019 national symposium July 6-11 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Black was inducted into AIFD in 2009 and has served as secretary, a director-at-large, on national committees and the Northeast Chapter Board. Black also received the 2018 Special Award of Recognition.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: