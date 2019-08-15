LEWISTON — Kevin Frisbie, president and founder of Frisbie Benefits, based in Lewiston, has been named the exclusive financial commentator for “The Howie Carr Show,” which broadcasts on 25 stations throughout New England.

As the exclusive financial commentator, Frisbie will discuss important financial news and how these events could impact planning. He will share educational tips and strategies designed to help listeners take control of their retirement by understanding the constantly changing financial landscape.

In February 2018, Frisbie wrote his first book, “Every Dime, Every Day.” His office also hosts educational community workshops to help current and future retirees learn about Social Security, tax reform and retirement income planning.

