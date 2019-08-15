100 years ago: 1919

This isn’t just for Lithuanians, says Mary Dailydaites, speaking of the pageant, “The American Democracy,” to be put on at City Hall Wednesday evening. “It means everything to us for the community to support our undertaking. Every winter we have plays in our own hall, but never had the courage to attempt anything in Lewiston City Hall.”

50 years ago: 1969

Maurice R. Keene of Auburn will represent the Holstein Friesian Association of America at a symposium to be held in connection with the International Dairy Fair at Cremona, Italy, Sept. 12-21. He will be on hand at the fair when U.S. registered Holsteins are presented. He also will visit dairy herds of that country during his stay, which is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

25 years ago: 1994

A Woodstock for the 1990s began Friday in Saugerties, N.Y., with sweaty slam dancers, crowd surfers, and naked strollers replacing the buzzed-out hippies who made the original concert a brand name for a generation 25 years ago. An estimated 75,000 people had already arrived at the rock festival by the time a local heavy-metal band, Roguish Armament with Rekk, cranked up a massive sound system shortly before noon. In decibels and attitude, it was a far cry from Richie Havens, the folk singer who opened the original Woodstock.

