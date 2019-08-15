LOVELL —

Have you heard The Mollyockett Chorus – that imaginative, talented, and often very funny group of singing women from Oxford, Androscoggin, and Cumberland counties? If you have, you’ll want to hear them again! Their next appearance will be on August 22 at the Brick Church for the Performing Arts in Lovell.

This year’s performance is ‘50’s Music and Memories. As the title suggest, the show is a throwback to songs written and performed in the ‘50s. Poodle skirt costumes bring the finishing touches to bring back fond memories for many. And, since much of this music is still played today, it will be familiar to all who are interested in a fun evening of music. The Chorus is under the direction of Simon Smith from Bethel, who has really helped us add spark and depth to our music.

The Mollyockett Chorus began in Norway, Maine, with a core group of ten enthusiastic women. They obtained their charter in 1996 as a chapter of Sweet Adelines International, the world’s largest non-profit music education association for women singers. Since that time, the chorus has performed all over the tri-county area. They present shows and “sing-outs” in full costume and make-up and also do choreo routines. They produce shows of their own and have sung with other choruses at Deertrees Theater in Harrison, All-Souls Chapel at Poland Spring, the Sawyer Foundation in Greene and in many community settings. In addition, the Mollyockett Chorus sings regularly in nursing homes, churches, and for veteran’s organizations such as the American Legion.

The Chorus sings a combination of upbeat songs, ballads and popular show tunes in four-part a capella harmony, often called “barbershop” style. Their diverse and entertaining programs often develop a humorous theme, as in this year’s show.

The Mollyockett Chorus will take place on Thursday, August 22, at 7:00 pm, at the Brick Church for the Performing Arts on Christian Hill Road in Lovell. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and will be available at the door; refreshments will be served at intermission. For more information, contact Stan Tupaj at 207-925-1500 or go to www.lovellbrickchurch.org.

