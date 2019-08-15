NORWAY — Jasmine Colby has always dreamed of owning her own hair salon. After months of renovating the former Lively Accents jewelry storefront at 310 Main St., her new venture, The Mane Room, is open.

Fittingly, the idea to move happened in a hair-styling chair.

“It’s always been my dream to have my own salon, so going to school I knew I wanted to pursue it afterward, eventually. One of my clients sat in my chair and was like, I’m moving my business. I said, ‘wait a minute, aren’t you out on Main street? That means your location is available?’ And things just fell into place,” said Colby.

Colby has about a decade of experience as a hairstylist, as does her partner, Kate Millet. Both were employees at Hair Plus in Norway before they decided to open The Mane Room.

Offering styling, women’s cuts, men’s cuts, eyelash extensions, and massage therapy, Colby said The Mane Room hopes to add to the growing “up and coming vibe” vibe of Norway.

“I just hope we bring more sense of community, that’s why we’re there because of the community aspect of Norway. We love that it’s up and coming, and we want to be a part of something like that. We’re excited to see what it has to offer and what we can offer it in the future,” said Colby.

And though the move seemed meant to be, there was still work to be done transforming the space from a jewelry store to a hair salon.

“We had to tear down walls, rip out carpet, paint. Pretty much everything that goes into making a new space, we did … We’re super, super proud of it,” said Colby.

Colby said the reality of the opening hasn’t quite set in.

“It feels a little surreal. I’m waiting for the moment where it’s like, here I am … it was a dream, and now it’s a reality. It’s awesome and I couldn’t have better partnership for this. ”

The Mane Room has been open since July 30, and Colby said business has been great.

“We’ve been very surprised at how much Main Street has brought in for walk-ins. We’re very fortunate and thankful for everybody,” said Colby.

