Jeff St. Amand, right, of L/A Music Productions sets the lights, video and audio for the main stage of the Great Falls Balloon Festival at Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston on Thursday afternoon. Josh Austin lends assistance. The festival features three days of music and entertainment, plus early morning and evening balloon launches. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal

great falls balloon festival, lewiston maine
