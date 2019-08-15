Charges
Lewiston
- Luther Harris, 32, of 102 Knox St., on warrants charging failure to appear in court, 6:20 a.m. Thursday at that address.
- Nikki Cerulli, 22, of 129 Oak St., on a charge of being a fugitive from justice, 12:15 p.m. Thursday at that address.
- Alan Kelly, 37, of 188 Oak St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 4 p.m. Thursday at 69 Sabattus St.
- Forest Farnum, 33, of 22 Church St., Jay, on a charge of possession of a scheduled drug, 4:15 p.m. Thursday at 69 Sabattus St.
Auburn
- Katherine Williams, 18, of 9 James St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 11:03 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Justin Barefield, 40, of 167 Webber Ave., Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 10:11 p.m. Wednesday on Court Street.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Matters of record
Births
-
Encore
Harmonies of Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richard coming to DAC
-
Opinion
Leonard Pitts: Credibility is in short supply
-
Opinion
Mary Jane Newell: Bottom line: Elect Republicans
-
Opinion
Annette Macaluso: Protect the right to justice