HARRISON — Maine writer Robert Spencer will discuss his historical fiction novel, The Spinster’s Hope Chest, on Monday, August 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Harrison Village Library.

The Spinster’s Hope Chest, inspired by a letter discovered in the archives of the Waterford Historical Society, tells the story of sisters Lizzie and Hattie Millett, born in South Waterford, ME during the Civil War. Spencer, a resident of Waterford, will read from and sign copies of his book.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the library at 583-2970.

