To the Editor:

During Obama’s first term as president of the United States, Mitch McConnell vowed that it would be his prime objective of those four years to render Obama as being a one-term president, an endeavor at which he was a resolute and dismal failure.

Having failed at making Obama a one-term president, McConnell is presently striving to apply his own pathetically ineffective political prowess to making Donald Trump a two-term president.

McConnell, by being the obstacle that blocks any attempt to impede Russian influence on the upcoming 2020 election process is indicative of his intent to once again invite Russia’s assistance in installing Trump as their favored choice for President of The United States.

McConnell’s complicity with Russian influence is as much of an irritant to this nation’s governing body as a severe case of poison ivy might be to a human body, thus it might a fitting tribute to McConnell to henceforth refer to him as being nothing more than “The Moscow Itch”

Don Chase

Bethel

« Previous

Next »

filed under: