ORONO – The Princeton Review’s 2020 edition of its annual college guide again cites UMaine as among the best 385 colleges nationwide.

The colleges and universities profiled in this year’s “The Best 385 Colleges” represent nearly 13 percent of America’s 3,000 four-year colleges, according to Princeton Review. The company chooses the colleges for the book based on data it annually collects from administrators at hundreds of colleges about their institutions’ academic offerings. Princeton Review also considers data it gathers from its surveys of undergraduates, who rate and report on various aspects of their campus and community experiences.

In the Princeton Review “Students Say” section on the University of Maine, it is noted that business, engineering, marine sciences, forestry, animal sciences, music and education majors rave about their academic areas. They also note that with nearly 100 majors, minors and degree programs, “the class choices are amazing.”

Student respondents to the Princeton Review survey noted that “UMaine provides one of the most affordable university educations” with “great scholarships.” They also note that while courses are challenging, there are plenty of resources, including professors and peers, to ensure student success.

Students told Princeton Review that UMaine professors are passionate and helpful, and bring real-world experience into the classroom. Faculty encourage students to be involved in research, and provide connections to opportunities on and off campus. UMaine is known for community engagement, and that extends to hands-on learning opportunities for students.

UMaine’s community life is enhanced by both Division I athletics events and intramural competition. Students also told Princeton Review that UMaine’s location makes it “such a unique place,” with seasonal recreational opportunities, and coastal and mountain destinations within easy driving distances. And plenty to do on campus.

“Campus is filled with very welcoming people,” one student told Princeton Review. Others described the diverse, caring and accepting community in which they live and learn.

“There is a unique sense of Maine here, and we are quite united under the Black Bear banner,” one student wrote.

This is UMaine’s second national college and university ranking this summer. Last month, the University of Maine was cited among the more than 300 of “the country’s best and most interesting colleges and universities” by the “Fiske Guide to Colleges 2020.”

