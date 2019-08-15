WEST PARIS — The West Paris Historical Society will meet Monday, Aug. 19, when Peter Stowell will explain thread spool making. A potluck dinner will be held at 6 p.m. followed by a short business meeting at 7 before Stowell speaks.

The museum will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 18 and 25. A yard and hall sale and a bake sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Two hundred raffle tickets for a $500 gift certificate will be available through October. The drawing will be held during the hunter and family breakfast at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

The society has received a new gas range for the kitchen, thanks to the Effords and Vice President Peter Collette.

There was a potluck dinner with 18 in attendance at the July meeting.

For more information, call Diana, 207-515-1998.

