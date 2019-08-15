Buckfield Board of Selectmen

August 6

BUCKFIELD — The following action was taken by the Buckfield Board of Selectmen at its Aug. 6 meeting:

Interlocal Cooperation

What happened: Prior to the Buckfield selectmen meeting, members of the Buckfield, Sumner and Hartford selectboards gathered for an interlocal cooperation workshop to discuss possibly sharing services.

What it means: Officials spoke about a number of topics and what each town is or isn’t doing regarding code enforcement, emergency management, daytime fire coverage, retail marijuana, broadband and economic development. All three selectboards agreed looking further into sharing code enforcement services is a priority, as Hartford’s code enforcement officer is retiring soon.

What’s next: Each selectboard will gather data, talk to their committee members and discuss the subjects amongst themselves. The next workshop is at 6 p.m., Sept. 10, at the Sumner Town Office, 633 Main St., to precede the next Buckfield-Sumner Solid Waste Committee.

Executive session

What happened: Selectmen held an executive session on a personnel matter and voted to pay retroactive holiday pay to Rescue Chief Floyd “Chip” Richardson.

What it means: The retroactive holiday pay was for July 4. The motion directed Town Manager Joe Roach “to create a memo addressed to Mr. Richardson from the Select Board [sic] regarding the decision and to authorize the Chairman to sign that memo on behalf of the Select Board so that the employee will receive the written decision within ten working days.”

SCBA bid

What happened: Selectmen accepted a bid for a self-breathing apparatus for the Fire Department to not to exceed $36,581.

What it means: This bid came in from Northeast Emergency Apparatus at $38,921 and Roach recommended selectmen accept it not to exceed $36,581 because that is what was budgeted for the equipment, which included $25,000 Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation. A second bid from Bergeron Protective Clothing for $48,144.

What’s next: Roach will speak with the representative from Northeast Emergency Apparatus to try and get the bid down.

Yoga class

What happened: After yoga teacher Karen Vasil Busch requested using part of the second floor of the Municipal Center to hold a weekly yoga class, Rescue Chief Richardson offered the training room in the neighboring Buckfield Fire-Rescue Station and selectmen approved the use.

What it means: Vasil Busch wants to move her weekly yoga class from Turner back to Buckfield and will offer the class from 4-5:15 p.m., Wednesdays, for a nominal fee. She wants to launch the class in October and have it in six–week sessions. She noted she has massage therapy insurance, which covers yoga classes.

What’s next: Vasil Busch will share her certificate of insurance and the town will develop an agreement for use of the Fire-Rescue Building.

Workshops set

What happened: Selectmen scheduled a number of workshops and will attend another sponsored by Maine Municipal Association (MMA).

« Previous

Next »

filed under: