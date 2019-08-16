LEWISTON — Instead of preparing their balloons for launch Friday morning, pilots gathered under cover on the main stage at Simard Payne Memorial Park to talk about the elephant in the room — the sopping wet, drenched in rain elephant.

After an initial delay, at just before 6 a.m. the pilots decided to call off what was supposed to be the first launch of this year’s Great Falls Balloon Festival.

A small crowd and would-be crew members waited under rain jackets, umbrellas and tents as the rain picked up around 5:30 a.m.

“None of us saw this coming,” said Jim Rodrigue, of Lewiston’s Androscoggin Balloon Adventures, a 20-year veteran of ballooning. “We were expecting maybe fog, but not rain.”

Rodrigue said a combination of not wanting to get their equipment wet and low visibility led to the decision to cancel. Typically pilots pay attention to wind and how well they would be able to see in the air before making the decision to launch. They watch weather reports closely.

Pointing at the nearby smoke stack downtown, Rodrigue said pilots need 1,000 feet of visibility above the closest object. “We’d need 1,000 feet above the top of that.”

In certain cases pilots may decide to launch in less-than-perfect weather, such as broken clouds or slightly overcast, he said. But Friday morning’s rain, while only expected to last until just after 8 a.m., was more than they were willing to risk.

“(We don’t cancel) too often,” Rodrigue said. “We usually get off to a good start, and have a good time. Not today.”

Festival officials said Friday’s evening launch is expected to go on as planned at 6 p.m. People who purchased tickets for the morning flight can email [email protected] for information on how to exchange your ticket for another time slot.

Pilots agreed to stay until Monday morning when another 6 a.m. launch will added to the schedule.

