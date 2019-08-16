FARMINGTON — Sunday, August 18, brings an entertaining evening filled with live music, food, while viewing classic cars at Fairbanks Union Church, 583 Fairbanks Road, Farmington. Revel in an evening with live music emanating from the South Strong Road Crew and Friends while sitting in your car enjoying fare cooked by members, friends and Deacons of the church.

Two hours of music will fill the neighborhood with Doug Walrath on keyboard, Sherry Walrath, vocals; Scott Dixon on drums, Mike Burd on bass, and Dick Poland on Trombone. This well-known group will surely provide you with a magnificent performance while you enjoy food cooked by church friends and families. A menu of hot dogs, chili dogs, burgers, French fries, root beer floats, soda, cookies and brownies will be offered at a reasonable price. The car hop is free to attend. If it rains this event will be cancelled.

Classic car registration will begin at 4:30 and ends at 6 p.m., to be eligible for the Best of Show Award. Fee to register a classic car is $5. Voting for the best of show award will be the patrons at the car hop.

Classic cars may arrive after 6 p.m., but would not be eligible for the trophy. Best of show trophy is provided by The Awards Shop, Owner, William Paradis, Barlen Street, Farmington.

The show benefits the Deacons Mission and Outreach Fund. Questions will be answered by calling 778-4349 or 778-3808.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: