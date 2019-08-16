In addition to the balloon launches scheduled for twice a day, the festival includes lots of family entertainment throughout the weekend:

Friday’s events

Balloon Launch 6 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. (canceled)

Food Booths Open 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

DJ Music – 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Imari Sahara Dance 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Balloon Launch 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Lacey Chain Band 6:20 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.

Moon Glow 8 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Skoosh Band 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday’s events

Pancake Breakfast 5:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Balloon Launch 6 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Food Booths Open 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Parade 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

1/2 hour open time in the field

Pups in the Air (Field) 12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Alex Roy 1:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Pups in the Air (Field) 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Continental Shakedown 3:15 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Lie To Me Band 4:45 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Balloon Launch 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Cold Blue Steel 6:20 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

Runnin Down A Dream (A Tom Petty Tribute) 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday’s events

Pancake Breakfast 5:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Balloon Launch 6 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Pups in the Air (Field) 9:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

Camp of Rock 9:45 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Element All Stars (Field) 11-11:45

DumBum Show 11:45 – 1 p.m.

Diamond Athletics (Field) 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Pups in the Air (Field) 1:45 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

The Depths Reunion 2:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Country Roads Band 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Balloon Launch 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Festival Ends 6:30 p.m.

