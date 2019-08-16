In addition to the balloon launches scheduled for twice a day, the festival includes lots of family entertainment throughout the weekend:
Friday’s events
Balloon Launch 6 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. (canceled)
Food Booths Open 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
DJ Music – 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Imari Sahara Dance 5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Balloon Launch 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Lacey Chain Band 6:20 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.
Moon Glow 8 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Skoosh Band 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Saturday’s events
Pancake Breakfast 5:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Balloon Launch 6 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Food Booths Open 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Parade 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.
1/2 hour open time in the field
Pups in the Air (Field) 12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
Alex Roy 1:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Pups in the Air (Field) 2:30 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
Continental Shakedown 3:15 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Lie To Me Band 4:45 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Balloon Launch 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Cold Blue Steel 6:20 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.
Runnin Down A Dream (A Tom Petty Tribute) 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday’s events
Pancake Breakfast 5:30 a.m. – 10 a.m.
Balloon Launch 6 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Pups in the Air (Field) 9:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
Camp of Rock 9:45 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Element All Stars (Field) 11-11:45
DumBum Show 11:45 – 1 p.m.
Diamond Athletics (Field) 1 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
Pups in the Air (Field) 1:45 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
The Depths Reunion 2:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.
Country Roads Band 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Balloon Launch 6 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Festival Ends 6:30 p.m.
-
Maine
Fire damages Westbrook apartment building
-
Nation / World
Migrant children separated at border were harmed, abused in foster care, families say
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Balloon festival gets off to soggy start
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Rain washes out Friday morning’s balloon festival launch
-
The Franklin Journal
If it’s summer, the Red Cross needs your donation