I do not agree with the new socialist Democrats, so I am called racist.

I want a wall on the southern border, that must mean I am racist.

I do not agree with any of the statements made by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the other female Democrats fab four; that must mean I am racist.

I do not believe in gun control; that must make me racist.

I am in total support of President Donald Trump. That must make me racist, or, at least a white supremacist.

Isn’t that ridiculous?

What in the world are this country’s politicians trying to do? I am beginning to think the Democrats and the liberal media want a civil war, what with all the hate they spew daily. Conservatives are getting beaten up.

So sad to see this country crumble right before my eyes.

People need to reread and follow the U.S. Constitution.

And the voters need to elect Republicans.

Mary Jane Newell, Oxford

