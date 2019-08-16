AUBURN – Deborah J. Frye, 65, of Auburn, Maine, passed away at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, on July 29, 2019, after a brief illness.

Debby was the eldest of two children of Albert L. “Alby” Frye and Barbara A. Frye (née Seavey). She is survived by her mother of Lewiston, Maine, and by her brother, Roderick L. Frye, of Leesburg, Fla. She was predeceased by her father in July 2017.

Debby grew up in Cumberland, Maine, and resided there for most of her life. She graduated from Greely High School, class of 1972. She later earned a nursing degree from the University of Southern Maine. Debby worked for more than 30 years as a public safety dispatcher and retired from the Falmouth Communications Center at the end of 2016. In 2017, she moved to Schooner Estates in Auburn to be closer to her mother, who had become a resident at St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston. Debby was devoted to and was a tireless advocate for both of her parents.

Debby leaves behind many dear friends, including Rick Goldstein, Jim and Mary

Johnston, June Vaillancourt, Kathy Fasulo, Donna Pastore, and Gail Quigley. Debby also leaves behind her poodle, Snicker, who was her constant companion.

Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Deborah’s online guestbook atwww.lindquistfuneralhome.com

Visitation will take place at Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth, Maine, from 10-11 a.m., on Saturday, August 17, 2019, with a service at 11 a.m., followed by interment at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Debby’s memory

to The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital, Attn. Development Dept.

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102

or to the

Greater Androscoggin

Humane Society

55 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240.

