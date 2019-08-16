AUBURN – Cecile Alice Giguere, 88, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 in Auburn.

She was born July 21, 1931 in Brunswick to Ludger and Alice Belanger.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Richard Giguere;l sons, William and Donald Giguere; sisters, Aline Racine and Teresa Lachance, brother, Romeo Steward.

Cecile enjoyed Bingo, fishing, going to the casino, watching Chuck Norris movies and “loving on her dog” Josie and two cats, DJ and Snowball.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Rachel Goding and husband, Dale and Betty Steward and husband, Clint; sister, Patricia Pattie; grandchildren, Angela Spinney, Jason Bowman, Eric Giguere, Angie Goding, Raymond Giguere, Shawn Giguere, Ryan Goding, Nick Giguere, Tifani-Rae McLaughlin and Richard Steward; great-grandchildren, Mikayla Spinney, Brandon Giguere, Emily Giguere, Addilyn McLaughlin, and soon to be born, Arya Cecile McLaughlin.

You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Cecile’s guestbook at www.thefortinggrouplewiston.com.

There will be a visitation on Sunday, August 18, at the The Fortin Funeral Home Lewiston from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church Monday, August 19 at 11 a.m., followed by interment at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, ME 04240. 207-784-4584.