AUGUSTA – Deloras Barbioni (Loon) 59, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday Aug. 9, 2019. She was born on July 12 1960 in Farmington to Robert Loon and Shirley (Stevens) Marchetti. She was a 1978 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. She enjoyed music, dancing, sunshine and gardening.

She is survived by her companion Rene Fontaine Jr., of North Monmouth; her children, Andrew Barbioni, 41, of Jay, Brandi Hodsdon, 32, of Fayette; and three grandchildren, Helena Barbioni, 30 of Mt. Vernon and two grandchildren. Rocky Wilson, 26, of New Hampshire; two brothers, Robert Loon Jr., Raymond Loon, three sisters, Susan Williams, Kathy Williams and Pauline Williams.

Graveside ceremony will be held on August 22 at 10 a.m., at Glenside Cemetery on Turkey Lane in Winthrop. Celebration of life to follow service at 24 Long Pond Drive in Livermore.