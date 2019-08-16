Pedro O’Hara’s live music this weekend will feature the sounds of local musician Donnie Hebert from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday. He plays music from the ’70s to today. There is no cover.
From 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, the hair band Shugah Kitty will play at no cover charge. Band members include Amanda Lynn Johnson as A.J. Foxy, Mike Dozois as Tommy Shocker, Mike Richards as Sticky Mitss and Glenn Foss as G-Spot. For more information, call 207-783-6200.
