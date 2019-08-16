A Fourth of July float was a crowd favorite at the parade for Phillip Old Home Days on Friday afternoon. The 61st event featured train rides, a talent show, bike and foot races, quilt shows and plenty of food. Valerie Tucker/Sun Journal
A Thanksgiving Day float at the 61st Phillips Old Home Days Parade on Friday afternoon reflected the theme Favorite Holiday. Hosted by the Phillips Chamber of Commerce the festival featured a talent show, bike and foot races, train rides and quilt shows. Conley and Glennis Gould were this year’s honored couple, and Ben Mitchell was the honored lumberman. Hundreds of residents and visitors lined the half-mile parade route on Main Street. Valerie Tucker/Sun Journal
Children collect candy strewn along Main Street by participants in the Phillips Old Home Days parade Friday afternoon. Valerie Tucker/Sun Journal
The North Franklin Cal Ripken baseball team rides on a float in the Phillips Old Home Days parade Friday afternoon. The weeklong festival is hosted by the Phillips Chamber of Commerce. Valerie Tucker/Sun Journal
