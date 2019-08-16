Three people were arrested Wednesday after police raided a home in Fairfield during the early morning hours and seized drugs worth thousands of dollars.

The arrests and drug seizures came after the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office executed a drug search warrant at 4:40 a.m. at the residence of Brock Peters on Martin Stream Road in Fairfield, Somerset County Sheriff Dale P. Lancaster said in a news release Friday. Detective Lt. Carl E. Gottardi II led a team of four sheriff’s detectives, three deputies and officers from the Fairfield Police Department and a pair of agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Seized by authorities during the raid were approximately 150 grams of heroin/fentanyl along with 4.5 grams of crack cocaine, a small amount of crystal methamphetamine, controlled pills, $2,137 in cash, digital scales and drug-related paraphernalia, according to Lancaster.

The sheriff said the seized drugs have a street value of about $30,000.

The resident of the home, Peters, 24, was charged with three Class D counts of possession of schedule W drugs. Also arrested were Ryley O’Brien, 21, of Winslow, on two Class A counts of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, two Class C counts of possession of a schedule W drug and violation of conditions of release, Class E; and Alivia Gordon, 21, of Waterville, on two Class A counts of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, furnishing schedule W drugs, Class C, and possession of a schedule W drug, Class C.

Lancaster said more charges were expected to be filed against other people who were at the residence during the search once drug testing is completed.

Peters was released after posting $310 bail in cash. Gordon’s bail was set at $1,000 cash, and O’Brien’s bail was set at $2,500 cash. Both were being held Friday at the Somerset County Jail in East Madison. All were scheduled to be arraigned in court on Oct. 16, Lancaster said.

