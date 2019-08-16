Balloon pilots meet Friday morning to assess the weather for the first launch of the Great Falls Balloon Festival in Lewiston. The launch was cancelled due to the rain. The next scheduled launch is at 6 p.m. Friday.
Angie Robinson directs traffic in the pouring rain at the entrance of Simard Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston as balloonists, crews and a few hardy spectators leave the park after Friday morning’s launch was washed out. Robinson has been volunteering at the festival for the past 8 years. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Heidi McCarthy, of Auburn, left, patiently waits in a steady rain Friday morning at Simard Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston for her ride that never lifted off at the Great Falls Balloon Festival. Steve Ness, in green shirt talks to Last Penny pilot Bill Colyer and his crew. “Steve is the glue that keeps us all coming back every year.” said Colyer who has been comig to the festival since the first one 27 years ago. Ness Oil in Auburn is where the pilots fuel up their tanks to heat up their balloons. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Crew members of the balloon Smokey Bear huddle under a shelter Friday morning at Simard Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston waiting to hear the news about the morning launch. “We would be called Soggy Bear this morning” quipped one of the crew members. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Dottie Gravelle jokes with other crew members of the balloon Last Penny as they hang around Simard Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston after the Friday morning launch was washed out. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
