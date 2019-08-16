FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9’s Education Policy Committee reported to the Board of Directors on updated form drafts for school bullying and cyber bullying conflicts.

There are three forms in development. Two, called JICK E2 and JICK E3 are identical to the policies dictated by the Maine Department of Education. The third form, a JICK E1, is being drafted by administrators and combines guidelines from both the state and Maine School Board Association.

Farmington Board Member Dennis O’Neill asked for clarification on the scope of enforcement.

“Does cyber bullying policy pertain only to incidents on school grounds, or is it anywhere at any time?” he asked. He also asked about discipline policies for bullying.

Superintendent Tina Meserve explained in most instances, RSU 9 policy is limited to issues within school grounds.

“Our purview doesn’t extend past the school, unless it involves school property like laptops or if the situation disrupts students’ behavior at school,” Meserve said. “Incidents that take place on weekends or at home when students are under parental supervision are beyond our authority. But anything that occurs at or affects our schools is subject to the district’s policies.”

Regarding punishment, Meserve said it is carried out by district administration.

“Is there Board of Directors oversight?” asked O’Neil.

“If Administration calls for extended suspension or expulsion of a student for bullying, the Board becomes involved,” said Meserve. “Or if a student appeals a punishment then it is brought before the Board.”

A second read of bullying and cyber bullying reporting forms will be presented to the Board in September.

Other business

Board Chairwoman Cherieann Harrison of Wilton presented information on two Education Policy Committee projects. The committee expects to present proposals for strategic planning to the board by education facilitators in September. Assessments for proficiency–based education will be conducted over the course of the school year.

The committee also recommends the district continue granting senior diplomas based on traditional standards now that the Maine Legislature has dropped the requirement that all high schools transition to proficiency based diploma policies.

Director Jeffrey Harris of the Operations Committee said visits were made to facilities to prepare for budgets. In particular, he said athletic fields are heavily used, which does not give time for them to recover. Heavy snow cover has contributed to the problem.

Given the expense of renovating the fields completely, the committee is looking at third-party services for a reasonably priced maintenance plan that includes aerating playing surfaces.

Director Irv Faunce of Wilton said the Personnel and Finance Committee is preparing for upcoming teacher contract discussions. The committee will have a negotiation training session Aug. 22, led by RSU 9’s attorney, Campbell Badger.

Board members are encouraged to attend training, whether they are involved with contract talks or not.

Faunce also advised the annual audit revealed that the way RSU 9 manages summertime salaries on a September to August cycle does not comply with state law. School districts are expected to report their budgets within the July 1 to June 30 fiscal year.

Superintendent Tina Meserve said it has been an issue for nine years, and the administration is creating a proposal to allow the district take up to six years to come into compliance.

“The fiscal year reporting was first mandated in 2010 when the economy was in bad shape,” she said. “To immediately rectify would have resulted in a $1.9 million payroll increase in one tax year. The district is working on a proposal to incrementally roll the extra expenses in over a number of years, which will be helped along when some debts are retired in 2021.”

Meserve also updated the board on open positions as the administration prepares for the coming academic year. Two language teaching positions remain open and the search continues for a staff psychologist and board–certified behavior analyst.

RSU 9 has 17 education technician positions vacant, but there are seven job offers going out and four other candidates are in the interview process.

