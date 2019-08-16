CANTON — The Canton Historical Society will host a talk on “Researching Canton and Postal History” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, in its building at 25 Turner St. The speaker will be Tom Vining of the Maine State Archives.

Vining will talk about the extensive research he has done on the history of Canton and other small Maine towns, specifically their cemeteries, deeds, genealogy, monuments. He will also discuss his process for investigating postal history.

Thomas F. Vining is a former seasonal interpretive ranger at Acadia National Park with a degree in botany from the University of Maine at Orono. He compiled and edited “Cemeteries of Cranberry Isles and the Towns of Mount Desert Island: A Record of Names and Dates on Gravestones in Cemeteries of Bar Harbor, Cranberry Isles, Mount Desert, Southwest Harbor, and Tremont,” (2000), and co-authored with nature-writer Ruth Gortner Grierson “Living on the Edge: A Guide to Tide Pool Animals, Seaweeds, and Seaside Plants” (2018).

The talk is free and open to the public and refreshments will be served. The venue is handicapped accessible. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The Canton Historical Society is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization devoted to the preservation and celebration of Canton’s heritage and history.

For more information, email [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: