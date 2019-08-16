FARMINGTON — Woodlands Senior Living of Farmington, an assisted living and specialized memory care community for seniors, will celebrate local first responders during an annual First Responder Appreciation event on August 21, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the organization’s Farmington location, 175 Knowlton Corner Road.

There will be a free BBQ, live music and giveaways, which is part of five appreciation events for first responders All surrounding law enforcement and first responders including police, fire department, sheriff’s department, EMTs and their families have been invited to the free event featuring a barbeque dinner, live music, and giveaways. All media are invited to attend.

This is the first year that Woodlands Senior Living of Farmington has hosted the event. Woodlands staff will provide a barbeque dinner, desserts, and entertainment for all attending law enforcement, first responders and their families. To-go boxes will be available for any on-duty officers who may be in the area but unable to stay. Woodlands staff and residents put the event on to thank local first responders for all their hard work.

