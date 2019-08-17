MECHANIC FALLS — In June the Mechanic Falls Historical Society publicized a framed photograph of the sixth-grade class at Elm Street School from 1949. Class members were not identified in the photograph so the society asked if the public could assist in putting names to the faces.

Success in identification came in two circumstances. First, Nancy Petersons, Mechanic Falls Public Library librarian, sought to have the photograph scanned so an image could be viewed at the library for identification purposes. After she removed the back of the frame, she discovered a lined sheet of paper with the names of the students and their location in the photograph. Shortly after that discovery, Eugene Keene, a member of that class, called. He also said not only could he identify the students by name, but he had written the names of each of the students on a sheet of paper and that sheet had been inserted in the back of the frame of the photograph.

The Historical Society is hosting a reunion of that sixth-grade class from 1949. The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, in the council chambers, the 2nd floor of the Municipal Building. Keene and his wife, Marlene (Marlene Pray from the same class), plan to attend. The public is invited. Light refreshment s will be served.

For more information, call 207-345-3134.

