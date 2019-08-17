DENMARK — Starting Wednesday, Aug. 21, the Denmark Arts Center will present a Jazz Lecture Series with Mike Sakash and Company. Sakash will present his popular Jazz History Workshop Series from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The series will continue on Aug. 28 and Sept. 4.

The series will explore the rich jazz history of essential “standards” from the Great American Songbook, ranging from Irving Berlin to Carmichael and Mercer. Each workshop will follow one song from its inception through a variety of interpretations by jazz singers, instrumentalists, big bands and jazz combos through the ages.

The series will be hosted by a cadre of musicians, including Sakash, Justin Ramos and Bruce Bergquist. Discover the often surprising stories that accompany these favorites. Guided listening sessions, live performance/demonstrations and discussions will be used to give a deeper understanding of the tunes and the musicians who made them famous.

Aug. 21 with Justin Ramos: “The Synthesizer in Jazz,” starting with its infancy and first playable models created by Bob Moog. Learn the many evolved instruments that found their way into the jazz forefront and how they reshaped jazz and birth new genres of music.

Aug. 28 with Bruce Bergquist: “Variations of Jazz” uncovers the origins, culture, creative composition and the soul and spirit of what jazz music is through the diverse variations. This interactive lecture on “Variations of Jazz Music” starts at the turn of the 20th century. The lecture will cover the progression of jazz, its evolution and variations and the social events and influences of its creation.

Sept. 4 with Mike Sakash: Lineage of the guitar in jazz, including Django Reinhardt, Charlie Christian, Les Paul, Kenny Burrell, Joe Pass, Wes Montgomery and Pat Metheny.

The Denmark Arts Center is located at 50 West Main St. Tickets are $40 for full course or $15 for drop-in. To purchase tickets or find more information, visit www.DenmarkArts.org/events or call the center box office at 207-452-2412.

« Previous

filed under: