MONDAY, Aug. 19

AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. Workshop agenda includes a presentation on the city’s Strategic Plan, and the establishment of a Finance Committee. Regular agenda includes edits to the city’s marijuana ordinance and approving two union contracts.

TUESDAY, Aug. 20

AUBURN — Auburn Public Library board of trustees, 7:30 a.m. at the library.

AUBURN — Sewer District trustees, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

AUBURN — Conservation Commission, 6 p.m. in the community room at Auburn Hall.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 21

AUBURN — Water District trustees, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

AUBURN — Farmers Market, 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Festival Plaza, 131 Main St.

AUBURN — School Committee, 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

