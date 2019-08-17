MONDAY, Aug. 19
AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall. Workshop agenda includes a presentation on the city’s Strategic Plan, and the establishment of a Finance Committee. Regular agenda includes edits to the city’s marijuana ordinance and approving two union contracts.
TUESDAY, Aug. 20
AUBURN — Auburn Public Library board of trustees, 7:30 a.m. at the library.
AUBURN — Sewer District trustees, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.
AUBURN — Conservation Commission, 6 p.m. in the community room at Auburn Hall.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 21
AUBURN — Water District trustees, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.
AUBURN — Farmers Market, 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Festival Plaza, 131 Main St.
AUBURN — School Committee, 7 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.