MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Daniel McGrath allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Portland Sea Dogs over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in a 2-1 win on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Sea Dogs and a four-game winning streak for the Fisher Cats.

McGrath (6-0) allowed one run while striking out eight to pick up the win.

Portland started the scoring in the first inning when Jarren Duran scored on a passed ball and Brett Netzer scored on a sacrifice fly.

The Fisher Cats cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Nash Knight scored on a groundout.

Hector Perez (7-5) went two innings, allowing two runs while striking out three and walking four in the Eastern League game.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com

