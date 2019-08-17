LEWISTON — United Way of Androscoggin County has announced that it has been selected to administer the Phase 36 grant for Oxford County from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program to aid in the local fight against homelessness and hunger.

The grant will be administered by a local board comprised of area nonprofit leaders, local municipalities and members of the faith community. Oxford County has been awarded $5,715 for Phase 36 of the program. The deadline to submit applications for the grant is Friday, Sept. 6.

Under the terms of the grant, local organizations are eligible to apply if they meet the following criteria: must be private voluntary nonprofit organizations or units of government; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter; and have a voluntary board of directors if a private voluntary organization.

All qualifying organizations are encouraged to apply. For more information or to obtain an application, contact Patrice Mathieu at United Way by calling 207-795-4000, via email at [email protected] or downloading the application at www.unitedwayandro.org.

« Previous

filed under: