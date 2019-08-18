LISBON FALLS — Dan and Phyllis (Jordan) Gamache celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 16. They were married on that date in 1969 at the former St. Cyril Church in Lisbon Falls.

The couple has two children, Angel Tibbetts of Lisbon Falls and Kate Shumway of Epping, N.H. They have four grandchildren, Jack and Levi Tibbetts of Lisbon Falls and Annabelle and Lyla Shumway of Epping.

