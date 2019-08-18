DEAR SUN SPOTS: The Dream Team, a group of Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice staff, volunteers and friends, is sponsoring a yard sale, bake sale and farmers’ market Saturday, Sept. 14, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Androscoggin’s Lewiston Hospice office at 15 Strawberry Ave. The rain date is Sept. 15. Please, no early birds.

The annual event includes a treasure trove of unique items, locally grown produce, herbs, plants, relishes, baked goods, and handcrafted items. The Darling Ice Cream for a Cause Truck will visit the event from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The team is requesting donations for the sale. All items may be placed in the storage container located in the parking lot of the Strawberry Avenue location. Donations of clothing, upholstered furniture, televisions or computers cannot be accepted.

Special thanks to The Cote Corp., Willscot and The Fortin Group. Proceeds of the sale support Androscoggin’s Camp Dragonfly, a summer camp program for grieving children and teens. For more information, contact Kate Sicotte at (207) 333-6300. Thank you for your support.—Kristin, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: My granddaughter and her 18-month-old daughter are visiting from Missouri from Oct. 18 to 20. I would like to borrow a bed rail for that time to keep the little one safe while sleeping in a big bed. Does anyone near Farmington have one you would be willing to lend to me? Please call me at (207) 778-3960. Thank you.—Lois, no town

ANSWER: I am betting a Sun Spots reader will come to your aid, but just in case: I have seen these protective railings at Goodwill and at consignment shops that specialize in children’s clothing and other paraphernalia. You could probably pick one up at a good price then donate it to a non-profit once that sweet great-granddaughter is old enough to no longer need it.

The Livermore Falls High School Class of 1969 Planning Committee is in search of the following classmates. Our reunion is scheduled for Sept. 14 in Wilton. We are hoping to contact Stephen Allen, Michael Alvino, April Atkinson, Nathan Berry, Mike Bilodeau, Alan Bond, Tom Bonnevie, Pam (Bowen) Savigney, Geraldine (Castonguay) Harvell, Larry Chabot, Brad Chandler, Rita (Cloutier) Dyer, Gary Copeland, Mary (Merrill) Cote, Thom Cote, Mark Creasey, Lucy (Curry) Richard, Sandra (Driscoll) Townsend, Elaine (Dube) Smith, Charles Eames, Bruce Eastman, Elaine (Emery) Nichols, Shirley (Fuller) Sanders, Nancy (Gile) Berkleend, Lucille Grooms, Tina (Hinkley) Dorey, Linda (Hunt) Walton, Patty (Keen) Cox, Nancy Kenney, Richard Leclerc, Juanita (Lee) Bouchard, Delores Loewe, James MacDowell, Almond Meader, Brian Mitchell, Tom Mitchell, Darlene (Morris) Bryant, Susan (Morris) Chrietien, Kirk Peary, Doug Pond, Robert Porell, Scott Pulkkinen, Brian Putnam, Lynn Richardson, Boyd Roy, Sabrina (Stevens) Peel, Robert Thompson, Lucia (True) Healey, Donna (Ventrella) Labbe

If anyone has information on how to reach these classmates of ours, please contact Vicki (Toncer) Wright at (207) 402-7353 or email mommav7[email protected] . —Vicki, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Concerning the Aug. 9 Sun Spots about men’s stores on Lisbon Street, it would not have been Peck’s, which was on Main Street. This upscale store was most likely Grant’s Clothing on Lisbon Street, near Main Street, owned by Oscar Lebel, brother of City Clerk Lucien Lebel.—No name, Lewiston

