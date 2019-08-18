The Lewiston Democratic Party enthusiastically endorses Lewiston Councilor Alicia Rea for a second term representing Ward 3.

Rea is a hard worker and is well versed in the issues that come before the council. She is driven by liberal values we can be proud of, and a deep commitment to deliver results for her constituents and this city.

In addition to her work on the council, Rea also serves on the Lewiston School Committee and the Androscoggin County Budget Committee. She has a keen understanding of local government and a remarkable track record of accomplishment on the issues that matter most to Democrats.

We hope voters in Ward 3 will make the right choice and re-elect Alicia Rea.

Kiernan Majerus-Collins, Lewiston

Chair of the Lewiston Democratic Party

