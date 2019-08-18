Androscoggin County

•Angelita Martinez, 57, of Westbrook, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 9:40 p.m. Saturday, on Route 26 in Poland.

•Devin Doyon, 31, of Auburn, on a charge of failure to give correct name and date of birth, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violating conditions of release, 4:38 a.m. Sunday, at Mixer’s in Sabattus.

Auburn

•Brendon Pelletier, 24, of Auburn, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 11:16 p.m. Saturday, on Washington Street.

•Kevorn Haywood, 31, of Auburn, on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief, 2 a.m. Sunday, at 9 Maple St.

•Allen Begin, 48, of Auburn, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 6:12 p.m. Sunday, on Turner Street.

Lewiston

•Paul Warner, 49, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, at 24 Cottage St.

•Abdikadir Nur, 19, of Auburn, on charges of disorderly conduct, violating conditions of release, and assault, 2:31 a.m. Sunday, at 66 Knox St.

•Caleb Cabral, 28, of Auburn, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 3:58 a.m. Sunday, on Lisbon Street.

•Noor Aden, 18, of Lewiston, on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, 6:20 a.m. Monday, on College Street.

